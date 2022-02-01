Opus 24-Hour Volume Tops $153.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Opus has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $68,540.72 and approximately $153.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

