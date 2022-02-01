Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 25,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Get Orbsat alerts:

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 81.44% and a negative net margin of 83.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David Phipps purchased 46,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louis Cusimano acquired 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.