Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, lowered their target price on Orca Energy Group from C$8.50 to C$7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

