Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $259.06 million and approximately $647,361.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,075,751 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.