OriginTrail Hits Market Cap of $248.64 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $248.64 million and $5.11 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00115929 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,018,645 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

