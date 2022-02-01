Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Trading Down 4.4%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.69 and last traded at $81.71. 29,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,759,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.