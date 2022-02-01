Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTSKY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,022. Otsuka has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

