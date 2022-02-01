Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading Down 9.4%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) shares were down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

