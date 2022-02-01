Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Ovintiv worth $149,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

