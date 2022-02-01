Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.89

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.89 and last traded at C$51.53, with a volume of 337871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.72.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 10.4802916 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

