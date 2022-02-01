Oxbridge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 8th

Oxbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 8th. Oxbridge Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

