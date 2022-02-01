Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of PCFBY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

