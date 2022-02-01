PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAE by 272.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

PAE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PAE has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.11.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $689.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.13 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

