Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $1,598,531.25 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75.

PANW stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,401. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.67 and a 200 day moving average of $484.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.