Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,124,560.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $512.86. 1,405,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,401. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.67 and a 200-day moving average of $484.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

