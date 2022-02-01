Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.37

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,653,203 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

