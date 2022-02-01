Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.