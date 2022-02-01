Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 341,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.56.

In related news, insider Mark Braund acquired 134,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £9,426.20 ($12,673.03).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

