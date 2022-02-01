Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 5,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.