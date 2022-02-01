Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino Sells 10,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 20,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,076. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

