Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

