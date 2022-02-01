PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $71,402.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00116040 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

