Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,231 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $45,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.89 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.