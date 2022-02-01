Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.