Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $203.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

