PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q1 guidance to approx $0.87 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. 22,143,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.51.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

