PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.60

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 10233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 144.56 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

