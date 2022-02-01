Peanut Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $567,465.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

