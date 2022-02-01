Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 96613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

