Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.