Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $157.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.