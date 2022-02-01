Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Penn National Gaming worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.