Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,092. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Pentair alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.