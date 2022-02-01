Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pentair by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

