Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,480 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $937.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

