Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Down 2.5%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

