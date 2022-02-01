Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $662,977. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
