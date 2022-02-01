Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $662,977. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

