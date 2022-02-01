PERI Finance (PERI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

PERI Finance Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

