Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 624,800 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 624,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.23% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,828,000.

Shares of RXRA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

