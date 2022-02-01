Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vy Global Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

