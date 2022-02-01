Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.65% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Shares of IACC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.