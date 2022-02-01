Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.33% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 169,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,118,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,538 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 558,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 78,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VII opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

