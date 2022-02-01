Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294,016 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

