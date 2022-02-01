Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLEEU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

NASDAQ:GLEEU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.