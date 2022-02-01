PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

