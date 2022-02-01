PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

PKI traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $174.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,774. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

