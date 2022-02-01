Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading 8.2% Higher

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58. 146,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 253,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of C$153.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

