Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in January

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

PXPHF stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

