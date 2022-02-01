Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

