Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Volume Tops $124,665.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $124,665.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,193,077 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

